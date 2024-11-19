Residential Structure Fire in Westhaven Caused by Unattended Cooking

The Franklin Fire Department quickly extinguished a residential structure fire in Westhaven on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Firefighters were dispatched just after 2 PM to a two-story, 2,000-square-foot home on Wire Grass Lane. They arrived five minutes later to find smoke visible outside the residence.

Fire crews quickly located the fire in the kitchen and extinguished the flames. They conducted a search of both floors and confirmed there was no fire extension to other areas of the home. A Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan was used to clear smoke from the interior.

According to Fire Marshal Andy King, the fire originated from an unattended pot on a gas stovetop and spread to the microwave and cabinets above the stove. King said that a woman had turned on the stove to boil water for potatoes, then left the house to walk the dog, leaving her daughter upstairs. Upon returning, she discovered smoke inside the house and found the fire in the kitchen. She did not attempt to extinguish the fire but evacuated with her daughter and called 911.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area. No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the home.

King emphasized that this incident serves as an important reminder of the dangers of unattended cooking, particularly during the busy holiday season. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas and other holidays.

Cooking Fire Prevention Tips:

Stay in the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave, turn off the stove or take a reminder (e.g., a spoon, spatula, or potholder).

For simmering, baking, or roasting, check food regularly and use a timer.

Keep anything that can catch fire, such as towels, oven mitts, or food packaging, away from the stovetop.

What to Do If You Encounter a Small Cooking Fire:

Grease fire: Never use water. Smother flames by covering the pan with a lid, then turn off the burner. Call 911.

Oven or microwave fire: Turn off the heat or power and keep the door closed. Call 911.

Turkey fryer fire: If smoke appears, turn off the burner and let the oil cool. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and use it only after calling 911.

If in doubt about what to do, evacuate immediately, close the door behind you, and call 911 from outside the home.

