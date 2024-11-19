Hungry Kids Need Food During Thanksgiving And Christmas Breaks

Most families will enjoy a Thanksgiving feast while more than 1,300 Rutherford County Schools’ students may not have enough food to eat while school is out nine days during the holiday.

These students are part of the schools’ Academic Time Leads to Achieving Students program led by liaison Jessica Johnson.

ATLAS provides backpacks with microwaveable food and snack bars for students who do not have enough food to eat at home during the weekends and holidays.

“The majority of the parents are working but they do not have affordable housing,” Johnson said. “A lot of kids live with their grandparents for various reasons, at motels and camp sites in campers without electricity. Some lost housing because their rent went up.”

Three hard-working moms enlisted their children to receive food from the ATLAS program this week after their rent increased $300 to $400, she said. They have no control over this situation.

Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Summer Higgins’ voice broke when she talked about the students who need food.

“I don’t want my babies to go hungry,” she said of the students. “It breaks my heart. It literally makes me cry. Some of these kids go to bed hungry.”

Higgins is coordinating the SRO Division’s drive to collect food for the children. People may donate until Dec. 20 at any Rutherford County school and the Sheriff’s Office lobby at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro. People may call Higgins at 615-289-3635 for pickup.

Food needed is included on the accompanying list.

Johnson said the students will be out of school an additional three weeks at Christmas.

“That worries me,” Johnson said about the lack of food.

But she has faith because there are many generous people in Rutherford County who want to help.

Higgins said Thanksgiving is the time of giving.

“This food is nourishing them and helping them grow,” Higgins said. “They need help. The parents are trying their best and doing everything they can.

“These kids are very thankful for a box of noodles or a Granola bar, anything so they are not going to bed hungry,” Higgins said.

