Post Malone Invited by Brad Paisley to Perform at the Opry

On Wednesday, August 14th, Post Malone will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry.

On social media, Brad Paisley invited Malone to perform at the Opry, stating, “Would you like to play the Opry? Come play with me in August. Total invite, and it’s going to be the first of many appearances I have a feeling for you.”

Paisley continued, “Come experience what it’s like to play the show that started it all. You and I can jam together, and a lot of your friends will be there, we’re going to have a blast.”

Post Malone announced a country album titled F-1 Trillion to be released on August 16th. The first single from the album “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen reached number one on the charts. And while there has been much shared about the album, a leak from Target revealed that other collaborations on the album include Dolly Parton, Hardy, Ernest, Tim McGraw, Billy Strings, and Sierra Ferrell in addition to the previously announced Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Chris Stapleton.

Other artists scheduled to appear at the Opry on August 14th include Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, and The War and Treaty.

Find tickets here.

