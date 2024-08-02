Middle Tennessee Election Results for August 1, 2024

On August 1, 2024, the primary elections were held for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (even-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives. General elections were held for vacant state judicial offices and applicable county offices.
United States Senate Republican Primary
Marsha Blackburn (R) – 367,711, 89.48%
Tres Wittum (R) – 43,228, 10.52%
United States Senate Democratic Primary
Gloria Johnson (D) – 143,904, 70.20%
Marquita Bradshaw (D) – 44,635, 21.77%
Lola Denise Brown (D) – 10,025, 4.89%
Civil Miller-Watkins (D) – 6,420, 3.13%
Supreme Court
Dwight Tarwater
72.86% Retain
27.14% Replace
Court of Criminal Appeals – Western Division
Matthew J. Wilson
74.06% Retain
25.94% Replace
US House of Representatives – Republican Primary
US House District 4
Scott Desjarlais – 30,421, 72.54%
Thomas Davis – 7,986, 19.04%
Joshua James – 3,531, 8.42%
US House District 5
Andy Ogles – 32,047, 56.54%
Courtney Johnston – 24,634, 43.46%
US House Of Representatives – Democratic Primary
US House District 1
Kevin Jenkins – 5,178, 67.79%
Bennett Lapides – 2,460, 32.21%
US House District 6
Lore Bergman – 8,678, 42.20%
Clay Faircloth – 7,468, 36.32%
Cyril Focht – 4,418, 21.48%
US House District 8
Sarah Freeman – 5,551 33.74%
Brenda Woods – 4,577 27.82%
Lynnette Williams – 2,886 17.54%
Leonard Perkins – 2,160 13.13%
Lawrence Pivnick – 1,278 7.77%
US House District 9
Steve Cohen – 30,040 73.71%
Corey Strong – 7,257 17.81%
M. Latroy A-Williams – 1,936 4.75%
Kasandra Smith – 1,522 3.73%
TN House Of Representatives | Republican Primary
TN House District 13
Robert Stevens – 2,246, 68.62%
Jami Averwater – 1,027, 31.38%
TN House District 34
Tim Rudd – 2,196 64.04%
Tucker Marcum – 1,233 35.96%
TN House District 60
Chad Bobo – 1,951 68.89%
Christopher Huff – 881 31.11%
TN House District 64
Scott Cepicky – 3,950 54.53%
Ray Jeter – 3,294 45.47%
TN House District 65
Lee Reeves – 3,141 37.55%
Brian Beathard – 3,046 36.41%
Michelle Foreman – 2,178 26.04%
TN House District 68
Aron Maberry – 2,568 43.33%
Joe Smith – 2,210 37.29%
Carol Duffin – 726 12.25%
Greg Gilman – 422 7.12%
TN House District 69
Jody Barrett – 3,672 83.13%
Ronny George – 745 16.87%
TN House District 78
Mary Littleton – 3,152 75.41%
Justin Spurlock – 1,028 24.59%
TN House District 97
John Gillespie – 4,910 95.41%
Christina Oppenhuizen – 236 4.59%
TN House Of Representatives | Democratic Primary
TN House District 56
Bob Freeman – 4,803 84.19%
Nick Forster-Benson – 902 15.81%
TN House District 60
Shaundelle Brooks – 2,579 52.54%
Tyler Brasher – 2,214 45.10%
John W Parrish – 116 2.36%
TN House District 61
Claire Jones – 2,415 72.00%
Kurt Kosack – 939 28.00%
TN House District 64
Eileen H. Longstreet – 832 59.01%
Alex Pierce – 578 40.99%
TN House District 84
Joe Towns – 2,321 83.43%
Vernell Williams – 461 16.57%
TN House District 93
G.A. Hardaway – 2,209 75.16%
Lashanta Rudd – 730 24.84%
TN House District 96
Gabby Salinas – 2,168 43.94%
Telisa Franklin – 2,036 41.26%
Eric Dunn – 397 8.05%
David Winston – 281 5.70%
Orrden Williams – 52 1.05%
TN Senate | Republican Primary
TN Senate District 12
Ken Yager – 15,654 77.34%
Teena Hedrick – 4,587 22.66%
TN Senate District 18
Ferrell Haile – 9,684 59.17%
Chris Spencer – 6,683 40.83%
TN Senate | Democratic Primary
TN Senate District 30
Sara Kyle – 6,764 68.19%
Erika Stotts Pearson – 3,156 31.81%
County Races
Davidson County Election Results
School Board Dist 1
Robert Taylor Democrat – 6,857 85.63%
Demytris Savage-Short Republican – 1,151 14.37%
Dickson County Election Results
School Board Dist 5
Sherri Thiel – 551 61.15%
Joe Underwood – 350 38.85%
Maury County Election Results
School Board Dist 2
Franklin (Frank) A. Bellamy Independent – 609 66.05%
Robert Plageman Independent – 313 33.95%
School Board Dist 4
Darryl Martin Republican – 644 63.08%
Chandler Anderson Independent – 377 36.92%
School Board Dist 5
David R. Moore Independent – 534 50.81%
Justin Haucke Independent – 517 49.19%
School Board Dist 8
Brendan Babcock Republican – 823 73.03%
Gregory D. Hanners Democrat – 304 26.97%
Robertson County Election Results
School Board Zone 5
Stephen Ayres Independent – 429 55.93%
John (Jay) Lawrence Republican – 338 44.07%
City Of Greenbrier – Alderman Ward 1
Jeff De Long Independent – 83 71.55%
Toni Carver Independent – 33 28.45%
Rutherford County Election Results
School Board Zone 2
Stan Vaught Republican – 1,497 61.20%
Robert C. Brooks Independent – 749 30.62%
John M. Duncan Independent – 200 8.18%
School Board Zone 3
Caleb Tidwell Republican – 2,337 58.94%
Tiffany Fee Democrat – 1,360 34.30%
Lorri S. Johnson Independent – 268 6.76%
City Of Murfreesboro – Councilman
Shawn Wright Independent – 5,234 22.75%
Bill Shacklett Independent – 4,701 20.43%
Kirt Wade Independent – 4,517 19.63%
Kelly Northcutt Independent – 4,309 18.73%
Matt Herriman Independent – 4,249 18.47%
Sumner County Election Results
School Board Dist 8
Meghan Brenig Republican – 1,099 64.16%
Todd Stephens Independent – 614 35.84%
School Board Dist 9
Kathy Stewart Republican – 1,113 50.11%
Holly Cruz Democrat – 704 31.70%
Josh Graham Independent – 404 18.19%
Williamson County Election Results
Board Of Ed Dist 1
Tony Bostic Republican – 2,021 70.08%
Elmer A. Mobley Democrat – 863 29.92%
Board Of Ed Dist 3
Dennis S. Driggers Republican – 1,202 60.86%
Diane Cochran Democrat – 773 39.14%
Board Of Ed Dist 5
Margie Johnson Republican – 1,875 53.09%
Jennifer Aprea Independent – 1,657 46.91%
Board Of Ed Dist 7
Melissa Wyatt Independent – 2,047 52.15%
Angela Beaton Republican – 1,878 47.85%
Board Of Ed Dist 9
Claire Reeves Republican – 2,357 64.14%
Shandus Parish Democrat – 1,318 35.86%
Board Of Ed Dist 11
Tonja Hibma Republican – 1,642 60.41%
Laura Granere Democrat – 690 25.39%
Tony Caudill Independent – 386 14.20%
Wilson County Election Results
Assessor Of Property
Stephen Goodall Republican – 11,916 74.30%
Derrick T. Hammond Democrat – 4,122 25.70%
School Board Zone 1
Gregory Hohman – 1,972 54.93%
Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer – 1,618 45.07%
School Board Zone 5
Donnie Self – 1,142 74.11%
Brittany Ash – 399 25.89%
