Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating the person believed to have stolen two packages delivered by Amazon to an apartment at Chelsea Place Apartment Homes on Bradyville Pike May 14, 2020.

The individual was wearing red and yellow shorts, no shirt, a black hat, and a black backpack over his shoulders.

If you recognize the person by his distinct tattoo, please contact detective David Harrison at 629.201.5506.

