Paramore to Host an Album Release Party in Nashville

Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years.

Sharing on social media, “Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023.” Titled “This is Why”, the album releases on February 10th so those who attend the show will get a first listen to the album.

Paramore will be joined by Nashville artist, Louis Prince. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10 am. Find tickets at paramore.net.

Recently Taylor Swift shared Paramore will be a special guest on the Eras Tour for select dates. The band also announced their North American tour beginning in May but there are no dates for Nashville.

The title track “This is Why” was released in September, watch the video the band shared on social media.