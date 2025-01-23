Papa Roach & Rise Against to Bring Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater

Papa Roach announced they will join forces with Rise Against and special guest Underoath to embark on the first North American legs of the Rise of the Roach Tour in the spring and fall of 2025, marking a significant milestone as the two legendary rock bands unite for their first-ever outing together.

The tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on Wednesday, October 1st.

“We can’t wait to bring the Rise Of The Roach tour to North America next year,” shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix in a release. “Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans.”

Find tickets here.

