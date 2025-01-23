OBITUARY: Mary Lou Hendrix

Ms. Mary Lou Hendrix, age 92, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025 in Tullahoma, TN.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E Hendrix; her parents Hugh R. & Edith Jones; 3 sisters and 3 brothers. She is also preceded in death by her stepson Gary Hendrix (Cindy).

She is survived by 2 sons, Steve Hendrix (Diane) of Murfreesboro, TN; Ken Giersch of Parsons, KS; and 1 stepdaughter Charlotte Fulton (Randy) of Hagerstown, MD. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Kevin Shivak; Stefanie Bachman (Jaylon); Chris Hendrix (Kim); Tonya Guerra (Manuel); Jenny Wilson.

She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren including Laekyn Harper, Hadley Grace and Grayson Michael Bachman.

A memorial service for Mary Lou Hendrix will be Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna TN. www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

