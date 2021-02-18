Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an outbuilding fire at 3034 Fieldview Drive near Veterans Parkway just before 1:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Captain John Ingle, the outbuilding and several antique cars were a total loss. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

“Those traveling in the area should exercise extra caution,” said Ingle. “There are emergency vehicles on the roadway as well as additional ice due to fire mitigation.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. Rutherford County’s Fire and Arson Investigation Unit is investigating.