Rutherford County Offices remain closed Thursday, February 18. Plans are to reopen on Friday, February 19, but could change depending on winter weather outcomes.

Register of Deeds Heather Dawbarn sent out the following this morning. If something changes tomorrow, you will be notified:

The Register’s office is open to accept documents. Please be advised the building is NOT open for public use. A skeleton crew is accepting documents at 319. The parking lot is slippery so please stay in your vehicle and call 615-898-7870. One of us will come to your vehicle to pick up the documents for recording. Please provide a self-addressed stamped envelope for return mail. If you mailed in documents or electronically sent documents those will be processed as well.

If you have any questions please call the office and we will do our best to assist you