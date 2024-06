June 10, 2024 – One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment following a shooting in La Vergne over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5pm on Miss Ellie Drive. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

One person has been taken into custody.

This incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. No additional details have been released.

Source: La Vergne Police Department

