Vols Headed Back to the College World Series for Third Time in Four Years

June 10, 2024 – The Tennessee Volunteers (55-12) are heading back to the College World Series for the third time in four years, following a dominant 12-1 win over Evansville in the deciding game of the Knoxville Super Regional. This marks Tennessee’s first ever appearance in back-to-back College World Series!

Senior hurler Zander Sechrist delivered a masterful performance on the mound, tossing a career-high 6.1 innings and allowing just one unearned run. Sechrist struck out six Aces batters before exiting to a thunderous ovation from the sell-out crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Offensively, the Vols were unstoppable. Tennessee matched a program record with seven home runs, led by a two-homer performance from Christian Moore. Local product Dalton Bargo also went yard twice, electrifying the home crowd with his long balls. The offensive outburst ensured Sechrist’s win, his fourth of the season.

Source: UT Sports

