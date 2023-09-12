Olive Garden to Open at Opry Mills

Olive Garden is set to open a new location at 10 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville.

The restaurant will hold a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, September 15th at 10 am. It will officially open for business on Monday, September 18th. Olive Garden offers Italian food with endless baskets of fresh breadsticks, pasta, and an array of appetizers.

Hours for the new location have not been shared. Typical hours for Olive Garden are Sunday- Thursday, 11 am – 10 pm and Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm.

Olive Garden has almost 900 restaurants, a part of the Darden Restaurants, Inc. headquartered in Orlando, Florida. There are five locations of Olive Garden in the area-Spring Hill, Franklin, Madison, Mount Juliet, and Murfreesboro.