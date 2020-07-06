Volney Allen Pitts, 73 of Murfreesboro died July 4, 2020. He was native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his father, Volney “Buddy” Pitts Sr., brother, Volney “Sonny” Pitts, William “Billy” Pitts; sister Aline Hurn and Linda Peterson.

He is survived by his mother, Amanda Culpepper Pitts; brothers, Jerry Pitts, Ricky Pitts, Tim Pitts and wife Lanie; sisters, Judy Schrader and husband Glenn, Nellie Spain and husband Mason, Rita Hollandsworth and husband Larry, Sherry Crownover, Dianne Stem, Joyce Hudson and husband Terry and numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved deeply and will be sadly missed.

Visitation will be 11:00AM to 1:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Tim Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com