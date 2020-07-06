Russell Blane Clark, age 64 of Smyrna died Friday July 3, 2020. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his parents, Young Burns Clark, Sr. and Cathryn Powers Clark Nance; step-father, Fred Nance; brother, Young Burns Clark, Jr.

Mr. Clark was attended World Outreach Church and was a Truckdriver with Holland Motor Express.

He is survived by his wife 18 years, Samantha Clark; children, Jeffery Vincent Clark and wife Tina of Smyrna, Tracy Dawn Olson of Columbia; grandchildren; Tristan Layne Olson and Sadie Grace Buchner brothers, James Donald Clark and wife Barbara of Rockvale, Terry Clark and wife Kathy of Midland, David Ray Clark of Arizona; sisters-in-law; Peggy Terry of Hendersonville and Cathy Bell of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with, Larry Kirk and Judy Sides will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com