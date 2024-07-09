OBITUARY: Sherry Raciene O’Neal

Sherry Raciene O’Neal, age 62 of Smyrna passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

She was a native of McMinnville TN and was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Taylor Stembridge, and Mildred Jean Woods Stembridge.

Mrs. O’Neal was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and was a Mortgage Processor.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Kasper, and Todd O’Neal; grandchildren, Jade O’Neal, James O’Neal, Jegan Kasper, Timothy O’Neal, Ashlynne Kasper; sister, Bernice McInturff; brother, Bob Stembridge.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12th, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Celebration of life service will be Friday, July 12th at 1:00 PM at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Woodfin Chapel Smyrna is in charge of the cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

