OBITUARY: William Randall ‘Randy’ Cook

William Randall “Randy” Cook, age 55 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

He was born April 16, 1969, in Murfreesboro, TN to James Cook and Brenda Weathers Smotherman.

He was a graduate of Riverdale High School Class of 1987.

He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Cook; brother, James B. Cook; and paternal grandmother, Ruby Jo Cook.

He is survived by his loving soulmate of 38 years, Trish Bryant; daughters, Paige (Nathan) Elliott; McKenzie Cook; grandchildren, Mila; Silas; Callum; Hudson; Houston; mother, Brenda (Bill) Smotherman; sister, Patrice (Bob) Heath; niece, Kristi Cook; and numerous beloved family members.

Randy was the life of the party and in his true fashion, he “Went out with a bang on the 4th of July”. He loved golf, Harley Davidson, partying and music.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, from 3 pm – 7 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

