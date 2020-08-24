Richard John Robertson age 62, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born in Panama City, Florida, retired from the U.S. Army National Guard, and was currently working as a technician with AT&T.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Robertson. He is survived by his mother, Anna Grace Robertson; wife, Susan Moody Robertson; daughter, Alexis Robertson; step-daughter, Brittany Kerr, and sister, Kimberly English.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, August August 26, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home with Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422

