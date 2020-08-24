There was a joyous reunion in Heaven 08/20/2020 When Pamela Gail Carlton (Johnson) was reunited with her beloved Mother, Older Sister, Grand Parents, and numerous Loving Family and Friends who were called home before her.

Much like a shooting star, Pam’s time on Earth, Blazed bright and brilliantly and had a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Likewise, the 1979 Southaven High School graduate’s time amongst us was far too brief.

The kindest, most caring, Loving and empathetic soul one could ever meet, Pamela was first and foremost a Mother. Nothing meant more to her than the care & well-being of her four children. That she loved, cared & defended them fiercely is without question, and there never was a day that Love wasn’t felt.

Ms. Carlton was preceded in death by her Mother Helen E. Carlton, her Oldest Sister Patricia Anne Carlton-Smith, and many beloved Uncles, Aunts, & Cousins.

Left to Cherish her memory are her 4 Children, Charles Keith and wife Shasta, Chad Austin, Chelsi Brooke, and Christina Anee’ Johnson. 3 Grandchildren- Essence “Molly”, Cadence, & Connor.

Along with Her Very Loving Father, the Rev. Marvin B. Carlton and her 3 older Brothers, Gary Allen, John Leslie, and Michael Ray Carlton. Along with a Host of Nieces, Nephews, and a multitude of friends and family!

The family would like to send a special thank you to the CNA’s at NHC and especially to Lisa at Caris!

