OBITUARY: Peggy Jo Woodson

Peggy Jo Woodson, age 88 of Shelbyville, TN passed away at home on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

She was born November 19, 1936, to the late Joel T. and Elizabeth Edwards Alderson. She retired from General Electric. She was a member of Fosterville Baptist Church. Also preceded in death by her husband, Lindy Woodson.

She is survived by her son, Johnny (Becky Baker) Woodson; Mickey Woodson; Vicki (Mark) Henley; grandchildren, Shannon (James) Marsh; Kimberly (Jamey) Steinhurst; great grandchildren, Zeke Marsh; Thadeous Marsh; Ethan Reed; Ava Phillips; Aubrey Johnson; Micah Richardson; brothers, Jerry Alderson; Tommy (Lucy) Alderson; nephews, Joel Alderson; Chad Alderson; Brad Alderson; and niece Michelle Thompson.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 2pm at Woodfin Cemetery in Fosterville, TN. with Pastor Donnie Frensley officiating.