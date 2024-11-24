MTSU Women’s Golf Releases 2025 Spring Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee women’s golf program announced its 2025 spring schedule on Wednesday, featuring five tournaments including their first-ever trip to Puerto Rico.

The Blue Raiders start with the Great River Cup match play event at Windance Country Club (Gulfport, Miss.) from February 17-18. They’ll then travel to Palmas Del Mar Country Club Flamboyan for the Puerto Rico Shootout (March 4-6), hosted by Ball State.

The team will compete in the Golfweek Spring Invite at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club (Pawleys Island, S.C.) from March 31-April 2, followed by the inaugural Tennessee Spring Challenge at Fox Den Country Club on April 7. The 36-hole, one-day event is hosted by the University of Tennessee.

The season concludes with the Conference USA Championship at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla. (April 14-16).

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email