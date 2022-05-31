Michael Daylan “Mikey” Dorman, age 22, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed suddenly from this life on May 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN, on July 8, 1999.

Michael was preceded in death by his great-grandmother: Carrie Christian.

Survivors include his mother: Michelle Jenkins (Daniel) of Murfreesboro; his sister: Tiffany Jenkins (Justin) of Clarksville; his brothers: Tyler Jenkins (Morgan) of Burns, Dustin Dorman (Tiffany) of Murfreesboro, and Chris Reese of Columbia; his grandparents: Mitch and Brenda Jenkins of Burns; his uncles: Shawn Jenkins (Kelly) of Fairview; his aunt: Tammy Francoer of Kingston Springs; his nieces: Regenia Shoulders and Scarlett Jenkins; and his cousins: Braden and Isaac Jenkins.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Scott Cemetery in Kingston Springs, TN. http://taylorsince1909.com

For those desiring, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Taylor Funeral Home for Mikey’s Funeral Expenses.

