Detectives are attempting to identify two men as persons of interest in a motorcycle theft case.

On May 19, a Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle was stolen from the Lofts at Gateway Commons Apartments on Medical Center Blvd. Surveillance video shows two males exiting an early 2000’s model hunter green Chevrolet Tahoe XLT or Suburban with a black trailer attached.

The motorcycle was loaded onto the trailer and the vehicle left the scene. If you know who these men are, please contact Detective Valerio Henriquez at 629-201-5516.

