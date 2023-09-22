OBITUARY: Mervin Porter Edwards

Mervin Porter Edwards, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed this life on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

He was a native of Fosterville, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Wade Miller Edwards, Sarah Nance Edwards, sister, Ruth Thomson, twin brother, Marvin Wade Edwards.

Mr. Edwards was a welder and a friend to many. He was a dependable neighbor and well respected in the community. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his dedicated wife of 63 years, Nancy Cooper Edwards; children; Beth Throneberry and husband Tommy, Mary Jane Bass, M. Wade Edwards and wife Cindy, Nancy Rose Throneberry; grandchildren, Sarah Throneberry Roussel and husband Pete, Luke Throneberry and wife Ellen, Cathey Throneberry, Andrew Christopher Reed, Nicholas Edwards, Ashlyn Throneberry, Tristen Throneberry, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Jeff Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in Woodfin Cemetery in Fosterville at 4:00 PM. Family and dear friends will be pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com

