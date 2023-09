Jonathan Thomas Scudder, age 44 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with David Cates officiating. Cremation will follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

A complete obituary will be published later on.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/