OBITUARY: Melinda Samuels

Mrs. Melinda Lou Knight Samuels, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away August 28, 2024. She was born on March 7, 1947 in Nashville, TN to the late James and Margaret Knight. She, her sister, and brother were the first set of triplets born at Vanderbilt Hospital. Her educational journey included attending St. Edwards Catholic School, Glencliff High School, Middle Tennessee State University, and Chattanooga State. Melinda’s faith was an important aspect of her life, participating in congregations at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Nashville, Trinity Lutheran Church in Chattanooga, TN, and St. Rosa of Lima in Murfreesboro. She married her beloved husband, Gregory E. Samuels, in Basil, Switzerland while supporting his service in the United States Army.

A dedicated and vibrant member of the community, Melinda served as past president of the International Association of Administrative Professionals Tennessee Division and earned her Certified Professional Secretary designation. Her career also included impactful roles at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, where she supported the lower school as an administrative assistant, JV basketball coach, and cheerleading sponsor.

Melinda was an ardent supporter of sports, having been a past president of the Women’s Golf Association at Stones River Country Club and a little league baseball president in Middle Valley, TN. Her love for sports extended to watching her sons and grandsons play, spending countless hours at the ballfields, gyms and golf courses, and she particularly enjoyed MTSU athletics, especially the Blue Raider women’s basketball team.

An accomplished artist and painter, Melinda also enjoyed knitting, sewing, traveling, reading, playing golf, and spending time with her beloved pet dogs. Her creative spirit and loving nature touched many lives, both human and animal.

Melinda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gregory E. Samuels; sons, Joey Samuels and his wife Lorrie and Michael Samuels and his wife Molly; grandsons, Dreighton and Owen; sister, Mary Knight Blanchard; brother, James W. Knight; and beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Knight.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA) or a charity of your choice in Melinda’s memory.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

