Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for Sept. 1 through Sept. 7

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation intermittently at Beasie Rd for roadway widening work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Maney Ave Water Tap and Installation Work (between E State St and E Castle St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing water tap on Maney Ave between E State St and E Castle St. Maney Ave will be closed to through traffic. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Joe B Jackson Pkwy at Butler Dr/Elam Rd (between E State St and E Castle St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing turn lanes on Joe B Jackson Pkwy. There will be traffic shifts and interruptions on Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Compton Ln Turn Lane Improvement Project just east of Emery Ln

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing turn lanes on Compton Ln. There will be shoulder closures on Compton Ln and minor interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Asbury Rd and Conference Center Blvd (roadway widening and median extension work)

2. Old Lascassas Rd (milling work)

3. Dusan Blvd, 714 Givan Ct, 850 Hastings St, 3173 Holsted Dr, 4209 Stark St, 618 Gallant Way, 1402 Eventide Dr, Gunnerson Ave & Rocky Ln (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 8:30 pm – 6:00 am, There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Starting 6:00 am, Monday, traffic on New Salem Hwy will be shifted to the east side of the roadway. Construction work will continue on the west side.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-840 EB and WB for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard)

· Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

· Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for new turn lane construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – CNY020

The resurfacing on U.S. 41 (S.R.2) from U.S. 70S (S.R. 1) to near Kensington Square Court and on U.S 70 (S.R. 1) from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

September 1st through September 7th, 8:00am to 4:00pm. There will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 41 (S.R.2) from U.S. 70S (S.R. 1) to near Kensington Square Court and on U.S 70 (S.R. 1) from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard for Head Walls and or Permanent Pavement Markings. At least one lane will open in each direction.

