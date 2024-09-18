OBITUARY: Mechel King

Mechel King, a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, passed away on September 14, 2024, at the age of 57.

Born on December 13, 1966, in Tennessee, she was the loving daughter of Robert Thomas and the late Barbara Thomas.

Mechel is survived by her loving husband, John King; sons, Jessie King, Joshua Thomas, Timothy King, and Kaden King; daughter, Breanna King; grandchildren, Savanna King, Santanna King, Kairi Burton, and Everly King; nieces, Jessica Thomas and Juliana Witt; nephew, Shawn Reed; and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Thomas; sisters, Debra Thomas and Karen Reed; and children, Michael Ratclif, Dan’Yale King, Jeremy King, and Thomas King.

As a dedicated homemaker, Mechel’s greatest joy was caring for her family. Her selfless love and devotion inspired those around her.

Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19th, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

In loving memory of Mechel, her family invites friends and loved ones to join them as they honor her life and legacy.

Smith Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

