OBITUARY: Dan Dryden Scott

Dan Dryden Scott born April 1, 1928, passed away on September 16, 2024.

Drafted into the Army while teaching at Flintville High School, he served as a hospital laboratory technician during the Korean War. Upon returning from Service, he joined the MTSC Faculty in 1955, later completing his PhD at Peabody College. He retired as MTSU Professor Emeritus of Chemistry and Physics in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Lucille Scott of Petersburg, Tennessee; his wife, Faye Marks Scott; and his grandson, Scott R. Myrick.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret W. Scott and his children Patricia Evans Scott, Margaret Smith and her husband Rickey E. Smith, Ed Anderson and his husband William Powell; grandchildren Dan Smith and his wife Amanda Ruelle, Faye Smith, Evan Myrick and his wife Amanda Myrick; and great-grandsons Mason Myrick and Miles Mudrak.

Funeral services at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, will be held Friday, September 20, 2024, at 2 pm. Visitation with family and friends will begin two hours before the service. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made through contributions to the MTSU Dan D. Scott Chemistry Scholarship.

