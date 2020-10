Mary F. Fioto, age 84 passed away at Adams Place on October 8, 2020. She was a native of Queens, NY and a resident of Rutherford County.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com