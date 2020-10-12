This person was captured on video stealing a Schwinn bicycle from the front porch of a home on Holts Court on October 2, 2020.

The man is approximately 6-foot tall, has a slim build, dark short hair and wears glasses. He appears to be carrying a large knife or machete. The same night, a Nishiki bicycle was stolen from the backyard of a home on Briar Bend Dr., about three-quarters of a mile away. The stolen Schwinn bike left in its place.

If you can help identify the man in the video, please contact Detective Westley Hall at 629-201-5611 or email [email protected]