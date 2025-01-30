OBITUARY: Mary Emma Pennington

Mary Emma Pennington, age 74, passed away on January 28, 2025, at Alive Hospice. She spent her last days surrounded by unconditional love and support from her family before she passed peacefully.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John Solomon Pennington and Floy Emaline Waller Pennington.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Pennington and his wife Kala Pennington, her brother, John Samuel Pennington, and her grandchildren, Samantha and Brock Pennington.

Professionally, she started her career in Medical Billing and Coding. Later in her life, she worked as a caregiver. In the most recent years of her life, she enjoyed her retirement.

She loved going to church and her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed studying the Bible to understand her faith more fully.

Her favorite activities were crafting, shopping, and watching TV. Her favorite type of crafting was card making. She also loved spending time with her grand dog, Violet.

But most of all, her favorite activity was meeting new people. She loved learning about people’s lives and where they came from. She never met a stranger.

She also loved to laugh and spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going over to her son’s house for dinner and playing games. One of her favorite games was Headbands.

She most commonly went by the names Aunt Ima, Grammy, Sister, Mary Emma, and (self-proclaimed) Mother Hen.

She lived a beautiful life full of love, fun, and happiness and will be missed dearly by all those who got the privilege of knowing her.

Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email