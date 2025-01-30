OBITUARY: Wallace Lee Qualls

Wallace Lee Qualls, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 24, 1951, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Frank Qualls and Tennielee Travis.

Also preceded in death by his brothers, Frank (Inell) Qualls; Donald Qualls; James Qualls; sisters, Maryann Victory; Dorothy Faulk; and Charlotte Thomas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Stella Louise Jones Qualls; son, Jason Qualls; daughter, Kristy (Keith) Lewis; grandson, Christian Qualls; granddaughter, Kylie Lewis; nieces, Marie Hartley; Sandra Cunningham; April Ungar; Wanda Thomas; nephews, Trent Faulk; Chuck Faulk; and Tim Qualls.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 11am – 1pm with services to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Hurricane Grove Cemetery in Manchester, TN. with Paster Darryl Lewis officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

