OBITUARY: Marshall Preston Sweeney

Marshall Preston Sweeney, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

He was the son of the late Milton Marshall Sweeney and Sara Louise Stokes Sweeney.

In addition to his parents, Preston was also preceded in death by sister, Joyce Sweeney Fedorczyk, and son-in-law Timothy Kelley.

Preston is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Lora Pardue Sweeney; his children Jeff Sweeney (Pam), Rick Sweeney (Lisa) and Jennifer Kelley; grandchildren Peyton Sweeney (Elizabeth), Dylan Sweeney, Abby Smith (Lucas), Cole Kelley, Garrett Sweeney, Julia Kelley, Collin Jones, and Hayden Jones; and great-grandson Jeffrey Wyatt Sweeney.

Preston is also survived by brother Wayne Sweeney (Glenda), sister Edith Adcock (Joe), brother-in-law Harry Griggs, sister-in-law Cindy Ounan, brother-in-law David Pardue (Amanda), sister-in-law Sue Earnest (Joe), many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends he considered family.

He began his career in finance, working in the mortgage lending business that eventually led him to open a real estate agency in Murfreesboro. He left the real estate industry, and founded Health Services Managements, Inc., owning and operating nursing homes located in Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, and Texas.

Preston was an involved member of the community serving on several boards. One of Preston’s proudest business accomplishments was his commitment to corporate philanthropy, and the opening of Arrowhead Ranch in Normandy, TN. Due to health complications, Preston retired from his company leaving a legacy of fair and successful business intellect to those he mentored.

Preston was a follower of the Lord and believed in the power of prayer. He studied the Bible and combed through many commentaries and studies. He was always willing to help a stranger in need.

Preston loved a wide variety of sports and hobbies and always approached each one with commitment and enthusiasm. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing basketball, tennis, water skiing, snow skiing, flying planes, and all things horse or gun related. He founded the first Single Action Shooting Society in Tennessee and placed in both the National Championship and the International Championship. Preston owned walking horses and competed in the National Walking Horse Celebration on many occasions.

He grew up in a musical home and continued that skill set throughout his life, playing the guitar, piano, and banjo. He shared his love of music by performing with his brother and others on many occasions. Preston loved all these sports and hobbies, but what he loved most was sharing his experiences and knowledge with others.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in memory of Preston Sweeney be made to any of the following non-profits: Read to Succeed, Endure Athletics, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. An online guestbook is available for the Sweeney family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

