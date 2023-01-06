Blackman High School to Host Suicide Awareness Night

Blackman High School will host a suicide awareness and prevention night in their high school auditorium next month on February 6th at 6pm.

Participants will hear from The Jason Foundation as well as Trustpoint, learn about risk factors and warning signs, and learn what parents and guardians can do. The night is open to all RCS parents and guardians, though some information may not be suitable for small children.

For more information contact secondary school counseling supervisor Christine Bryan at bryanc@rcschools.net