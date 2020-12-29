Keith Alan Creasy, age 52 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. A native of Sardis, TN, he was the son of Anna Mae Simpson Creasy of Smyrna, TN, and the late Larry Neal Creasy, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Jess and Irene Creasy, David and Nancy Simpson, O. T. “Preacher” Morgan, and Bonnie Lee Smith.

Mr. Creasy is survived by his daughter, Courtney Jane Rollins and her husband Cody of Manchester, TN, and Kelsea Shae Creasy of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Anna Mae Simpson Creasy of Smyrna, TN; brother, Larry Neal Creasy, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Murfreesboro, TN: and nieces, Carrington, and Reagan Creasy.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN, and from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Monday, December 28, 2020 at Sardis Baptist Church, Sardis, TN. Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Monday at Sardis Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Bain officiating. Burial will follow in the McBride Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, mask and social distancing are required. The family understands your concerns of Covid-19 if you are unable to attend.

Mr. Creasy attended Crossway Baptist Church.

An online guestbook for the Creasy family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.