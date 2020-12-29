Mr. Ellis “Don” Alexander, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Cannon Co., TN to the late Henry and Janie Howeth Alexander. Mr. Alexander attended North Boulevard Church of Christ. He owned and operated Alexander Electric for many years before working for the State of Tennessee and the City of Murfreesboro as an electrical inspector until his retirement. Mr. Alexander enjoyed bird hunting in his younger years. He was known for keeping his yard looking well-manicured and being a fun-loving jokester.

Mr. Alexander is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Higgins Alexander; daughter, Donna Miller and her husband Robert; son, Daryl Alexander and his wife Karen all of Murfreesboro; granddaughters, Rachel Green and her husband Gaven Lees, Emily Rice and her husband Andrew, Libby Alexander, Haleigh Alexander, and Jessica Alexander; brother, Benny Alexander and his wife Judy; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Gannon; a brother, Jimmy Alexander; and his beloved Yorkie, Honey.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN.

