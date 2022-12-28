OBITUARY: Kathryn Denton Jones

Kathryn Denton Jones, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Claude and Leota Denton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Denton.

Mrs. Jones was strong in her Faith and love of our Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a longtime member of the Methodist Church and recently attended World Outreach Church.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, David Jones; sons, Mike Jones and wife Kyleigh and Greg Jones; granddaughter, Piper Jones; and brothers, Claude Denton, Jr., and Terry Denton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.