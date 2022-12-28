Dunkin’ Introducing New Winter Menu Items

Dunkin’ is here to help guests take on the winter season with delicious drinks – hot and iced – that will keep spirits bright even during the darkest days of the year. Whether it’s a cup of Dunkin’ Midnight, the brand’s darkest brew yet, or an iced coffee for those winter warriors that keep it cold all year long, there’s something for every appetite on the menu.

Beginning December 28, the brand is also debuting the all-new Dunkin’ Run, where guests can add a $1 classic donut when they buy a medium or larger hot or iced coffee. This sweet deal is sure to keep go-getters runnin’ all day long!

On Your Marks. Get Set. Dunkin’ Run.

If only you had a dollar for every time you heard, “I’m going on a Dunkin’ Run, want anything?” The brand celebrates those who run on Dunkin’ every day with a special offer. With Dunkin’ Run, guests can get a classic donut for $1 with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee. Whether the go-to combo is a jelly donut with an iced coffee or chocolate glazed with a hot coffee, it’s always a nice day for a Dunkin’ Run.

Dark Roast Rising

Dark roast drinkers, Dunkin’ brings you…Dunkin’ Midnight, the brand’s darkest brew yet. It’s a deep and rich coffee blend with notes of bittersweet chocolate and an intensely dark finish. It’s a surprisingly dark roast from Dunkin’ that coffee lovers may have missed in the past, but thankfully it’s never too late to enjoy.

From January 1 through January 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members get a $1 Medium Dunkin’ Midnight every day when ordering ahead on the app*.

“We hear it all the time: Dunkin’ needs a dark roast. Meet Dunkin’ Midnight, the dark side of Dunkin’ you never knew we had,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “It’s bold, it’s smooth, and it’s unlike any coffee you’ve had from Dunkin’ before. If you thought you knew us before, we invite you to try our boldest brew yet.”

Elev-atte Your Latte

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean the hustle stops! For Dunkin’ fans that need a companion as they’re going places, the all-new Brown Butter Toffee Latteraises the bar on what a delicious latte can be. With bold espresso and subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes, guests can “sip it up a notch” to upgrade their latte routine and make their winter dreams come true.

Bravo Avocado!

Whether it’s for the morning commute or to satisfy an afternoon craving, the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich is sure to keep guests fueled for greatness. This easy-to-enjoy sandwich is made with seasoned oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy avocado spread and crispy bacon, all sandwiched in Dunkin’s toasted sourdough bread. Stacked with premium ingredients, this sandwich is all you’ve “avo” wanted.

Bring Home the Biscuits

Dunkin’s latest spin on a classic breakfast food: Stuffed Biscuit Bites, which can be enjoyed any time of the day for an extra-satisfying, on-the-go treat. The two snackable biscuits are served in a portable sleeve and feature warm biscuit dough wrapped around savory bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.

Hello, Old Friends

While the new year brings new routines, Dunkin’ is bringing a couple of familiar favorites back to the menu. The return of these sweet and savory items are sure to help fans overcome the seemingly shorter days and winter blues:

The wait is over! For its tenth anniversary, Dunkin’s beloved Brownie Batter Donut is back earlier than ever and staying on the menu through February 21! The Brownie Batter Donut features chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles — a go-to for any and all chocoholics.

staying on the menu through February 21! The Brownie Batter Donut features chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles — a go-to for any and all chocoholics. Sweet Black Pepper Bacon is Dunkin’s deliciously caramelized bacon featuring a Sweet Black Pepper seasoning. Guests can enjoy the sweet and savory treat on its own — Dunkin’s Snackin’ Bacon, served in a sleeve that’s easy to take on-the-go — or in the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Both pair well with any hot or iced drink on the menu.

One FREE Medium Iced Coffee with any purchase

New Year, New Rewards

Dunkin’ is keeping the spirit of giving going in 2023 with even more ways for Dunkin’ Rewards members to fuel their New Year’s hustle. From January 1 to January 31, members can enjoy a new collection of can’t-miss offers*, including:

One FREE Medium Cold Brew with any purchase

One order of FREE Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any drink purchase

One FREE Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich with any drink purchase

One $2 Medium Hot or Iced Latte

And as an extra thank you to our most loyal Dunkin’ fans, Dunkin’ Rewards members with Boosted Status can get a medium iced coffee for $2 when ordering ahead on the app. Not a member of Dunkin’ Rewards? It’s free to join! Create an account on the Dunkin’ app today or visit dunkinrewards.com to earn points towards free food and drinks.

*Limit 1 per member. Exclusions, additional charges and terms may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer