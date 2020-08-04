Gene Covington, 92, transitioned from this life into the next, of natural causes, at Columbus Hospice in Columbus GA. A life-long resident of Tennessee, Eugene Covington was born in 1928 in Rockvale, Tennessee, Rutherford County, to John Nathan Covington and Nora Carlton Covington. The Covington Family was one of the original settlers in the county, coming to the area around the beginning of the 19th century.

Gene is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Betsy Covington, of Columbus, Georgia, and their children, Becca (Columbus) and Richard Covington (Atlanta). He is also survived by his twin sister, Pauline Covington Brown. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Reba Ann Messick Covington, his brother John Warren Covington, and sisters Elaine Martin and Cora Mae Gunter.

Gene attended Rockvale Elementary and Rockvale High School, where he was president of his class for three years. Upon graduating from high school, he entered the US Navy and had specialized training in electronics. After discharge from the Navy, he worked at radio stations in Murfreesboro and Winchester as a radio engineer. He attended Middle Tennessee State College, earning his BS degree in 1958.

After Gene and Reba settled in her hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he was an early entrant in the field of computer science working for 13 years at Arnold Engineering Development Center and 25 years with IBM, retiring in 1991 as a Senior Systems Engineer. A devotee of science, Gene read physics textbooks to relax; was an early adopter of personal computers; made many recordings of gospel music for friends; and installed and ran the sound systems for his church. Gene was a loyal and active member of Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for more than 12 years.

During their marriage, Gene and Reba spent a great deal of time traveling with Gospel groups to events through the Southeast. Gene was kind to every person he ever met and was once described by his friends at Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church as “the most loyal friend anyone could ever ask for.” He would do anything for anyone and believed honesty was paramount.

In recognition of this extraordinary time in of Covid-19, a private service is being held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with Pastor Steve Goforth of Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church officiating.

Gene’s family is most appreciative of the fellowship and support that the congregation at Fair Havens has shown Gene for these many years. They are thankful to the staff of HoneyHill Homecare and Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro for extending his treasured independence as long as possible, and to the staff of Columbus Hospice for making Gene’s final week on earth a time of peace, calmness and love with his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church, 1610 Riverview Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. An online guest book is available for the Covington

