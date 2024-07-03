OBITUARY: Frank Boyd

Frank Boyd, age 92, passed away July 1, 2024 at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army where he was awarded the Bronze Star while serving in Korea during the Korean War. Frank was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ and retired from South Central Bell after 30 1/2 years. He enjoyed being with his family, boating, fishing, and traveling.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Frank and Ella Belle Anderson Boyd; son, James Kirk Boyd; siblings, Lorene Davis, Anna Dedmon, Beulah Williams, Mary Rich, Georgie Hampton, Rosie Sneed, James Wesley Boyd; and granddaughter, Lauren Michelle Eischeid. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Foster Boyd; daughter, Kimberly Star (Steve) Wright; grandchildren, Mary-Evelyn (Isaac) Corbitt, Erika Boyd (Evan Jordan) and Joseph (Lauryn) Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Maleigh and Ryatt Boyd, Cheyenne, Logan, Talon and Liam Ramsey; Easton Jordan and Baby Boy Corbitt is due in November.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:30 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Bethlehem Church of Christ with Bryan Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Boyd Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

