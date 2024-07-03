OBITUARY: Paul Aspy

Paul Arthur Aspy passed away June 29, 2024, just shy of his 88th birthday. Paul was born on July 25, 1936, in Middletown, Kentucky, where he lived until he left for college in Nashville, at age eighteen. Upon graduation from Vanderbilt University in 1958 with a degree in mechanical engineering, he began a lifelong career with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, TN.

While at Vanderbilt, Paul met his future wife, Valona. Over their 65+ year marriage, Paul and Valona lived in Park Ridge, Illinois, Memphis, Kingsport and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They were actively involved in their churches where Paul served as deacon, SS teacher, choir member and on various committees.

Paul carried a passion for music throughout his life, displayed through his love and devotion to his church choir from the time he was a teen. He was also an avid Barbershopper, participating for over 50 years in several quartets as well as competitive choruses (most recently, Music City Chorus of Nashville). He remained active in his local community and held various leadership positions during his 45 years in Kiwanis International.

Paul is survived by his wife, Valona; son, Clark Aspy (Tamara) of Austin, TX; daughter, Katherine Aspy Hudson (Rick), of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Bailey Aspy McIntosh (Jordan) of College Station, TX, Bradi Hudson Dillinger (Calvin) of Knoxville, TN, Avery Aspy Rea (Adam) of Tyler, TX, Sheridan Aspy Glaske (Hunter) of Waco, TX, Scott Lee Hudson of Franklin, TN; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. William Lotus and Mary Frances Clark Aspy; sister, Mary Frances Dearner; two brothers, William Lotus Aspy Jr. and David Nathanial Aspy; and a grandchild, Russell Edward Hudson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at First Baptist Church Murfreesboro from 12:00pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 12:30pm with Reverend Dr. Glen Money officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Shelbyville prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Paul may be made to First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, or to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org). An online guestbook is available for the Aspy family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

