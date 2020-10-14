Dustin Lee Reed, age 24 of Eagleville, TN passed away October 11, 2020.

Dustin was passionate about his family, work, his music and four wheeling. He loved being a prankster and was always joking around.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Jason “Bubba” Reed; grandmother, Beverly Bennett Hale; grandfather, John Henry Bennett, Sr. and grandmother, Wilma Reed.

Dustin is survived by his parents, Christy Bennett & Sam Carlton; wife, Ashley Wise Reed; son, Trent Reed; daughter, Makenlee Reed; brothers, Samuel Carlton, Luke Carlton, Jacob Thomas, Patrick Jones and Liam Bennett; sisters, Emily (Cody) Robbins, Elizabeth Jones and Gracie Bennett; grandfather, Jackie Reed; grandparents, Patricia & James Davis.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Donnie Clayton officiating. Pallbearers will be Jacob Thomas, Luke Carlton, Samuel Carlton, James Davis, Terry Poteete, Carson Ware, Kenneth Davis, Cody Robbins, Michael Wise and Chandler Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the Dustin Reed Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com