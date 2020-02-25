Donald Edmond Parker, age 85, passed away February 24, 2020 at Alive Hospice Facility. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army. Don retired from Murfreesboro Coca Cola Company and attends Bellwood Baptist Church.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Lawson Parker; and brother, Fred Parker. He is survived by his son, Tim Parker; brother, Roger (Janice) Parker; special lady in his life, Jane Wyas; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 10:30 AM until time of graveside service at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with AD Reed officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN; www.cancer.org in his honor.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.