Suspect Steals Tool From Smyrna Pawn Shop

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a man involved in a theft at a local pawn shop.

On January 27, 2020, the suspect pictured below entered Smyrna Pawn and Gun Shop, concealed an air tool under his coat, and left the store without paying for the tool. The suspect is a white male, approximately 30 – 35 years of age; he was wearing a black coat, brown pants, and a brown ball cap with “CAT” on the front. He left the area in a black Ford F-150 crew cab pick-up truck

Anyone with information concerning this suspect is asked to contact Detective Robert Monroe with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5455 or Robert.monroe@townofsmyrna.org.

MORE CRIME NEWS