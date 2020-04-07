David Sullivan, age 62 of Antioch, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Nashville and the son of the late William and Betty Jean Sullivan.

Survivors include a sister, Diane Bryson and husband Ken of Smyrna; niece, Christina Newman of LaVergne; nephew, Gary “AJ” Meadows of Antioch; great nieces, Destin Waldron, Madison Whitney, Payton Whitney, and Serenity Featherstone; a nephew, Chad Meadows; great great nephew, Kaiden Waldron; and a host of other loving family and friends.

A private graveside will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Nashville under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Sullivan family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Mr. Sullivan to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.