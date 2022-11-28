OBITUARY: Cheryl Monckton Mote

Cheryl Monckton Mote of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, she was 72 years old.

She was a native of Decatur GA and was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Monckton and Ivalyne Jones Monckton and a sister, Pam Burris.

Mrs. Mote was retired from Mansfield, Bragg, Stegall. Cheryl was a faithful, determined, loving wife and mother who always desired the best for her family members. She represented our holy God and Savior in her wise guidance and warnings to her loved ones but like God and his son, Jesus, she did so for their benefit and God’s glory.

It also probably goes without saying that she, her husband and their daughter, being born and raised in Georgia, are rabid Georgia Bulldog fans.

Cheryl is survived by her Husband of 54 years, Rick Mote; daughter, Angela Moore and husband Clayton; grandchildren, Zachary Moore, and Delayna Moore; brother, Ken Monckton and wife Barbara. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Wednesday, November 30th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial Service will be 4:00 PM Wednesday, November 30th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Mr. Bucky Phillips, of BelleAire Baptist, will be officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com

