Barbara “Peaches” Alsup Webb passed away September 8, 2020 at Williamson County Medical Center. She was 71 years old.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lillard Clyde “Shy” and Laura Jewell Adams Alsup; her husband Leland Webb; and her brothers, James K. “Nub” Alsup, and Larry Clyde Alsup, Sr. She is survived by her son, Shayne Webb; daughter, Jaclyn (Joey) King; brothers, Robert (Stacey) Alsup, Sam (Cathy) Alsup, Charles (Blanche) Alsup; grandchildren Brianna King and Carissa King; special friend, Bri Hale, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her very much.

She was born in Wilson County and was a long-time resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of the Holly Grove Baptist Church, and had been attending Christian Life Church in Murfreesboro for several years.

Barbara worked in Wilson County for 47 years and became the first woman Clerk and Master of Wilson County Chancery and Probate courts in 1997—just retiring from that position this past July.

Barbara was a cherished mother and Nana. She treasured her children, and especially loved her role as Nana over the years. She never met a person who did not end up liking her by the end of the conversation; she loved to dance and could teach anyone the electric slide; and she was a fierce and loyal friend. Barbara helped anyone that asked, and her family and friends always knew she would be there when they needed her no matter what.

She was a steadfast woman of God and a truly formidable woman who will be sorely and profoundly missed.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Church service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Christian Life Church, 745 Cason Lane, with Ron Kairdolf officiating. Burial will follow in Alsup Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Good Shepherd’s Children’s Home in Murfreesboro, TN.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.