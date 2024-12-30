OBITUARY: Ann Marie Dismukes (Davenport)

Ann Marie (Davenport) Dismukes passed away on December 27, 2024, after being admitted to Vanderbilt Hospital on Christmas Day following a brain hemorrhage. Ann, born on December 8, 1966, was 58 years old and is survived by her husband of 38 years, Don Dismukes of Cannon Co.

Other survivors include her mother, Rita Grisham of Murfreesboro and father, Eugene (Carol) Davenport of Woodbury, sister, Jeani Davenport and brother, Chip Grisham, both of Murfreesboro, step-sister, Kim Davenport of Woodbury, niece Morgan Grisham of Woodbury and nephew Michael Davenport of Murfreesboro. Also surviving, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Wanda Dismukes of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Davenport.

Ann brought excellence to both her personal and business life with her resourcefulness and unequaled organizational skills. She loved to shop, to travel and to spend time with friends. Her favorite past time was with Don on their ‘Satur-dates’ established many years ago to prevent them from falling into a complacency relationship and spending weekends doing chores. Why not share a Saturday with the one you love by antique shopping, find a new restaurant in a nearby town, or spend the day traveling the Highway 127 Yard Sale?

Her love for her husband and for bringing joy to others with her quick wit and zest for life is a treasured memory for all who knew her. She and Don are animal lovers and avid advocates of rescue and other animal support services.

Ann, an honors graduate of Overton High School in 1985, was employed for the last 19 years by Middle Tennessee State University, most recently as the Graduate Coordinator in the Department of Health and Human Performance.

Her family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 30, 2024. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Herb Alsup officiating. Interment will follow in Thyatira Cemetery. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences and memories for her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net