OBITUARY: Nicholas Edward Barycz

Nicholas Edward Barycz, 34, of Murfreesboro passed away Saturday December 21, 2024 from injuries sustained in an automotive accident due to a careless driver on interstate 24.

A native of McComb Co., MI, he was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Barycz. He is survived by his loving wife, Rachelle Barycz of Murfreesboro. They were married in 2013.

His father, Kenneth Pruchniewski of Woodbury; his sister, Rhiannon Smith of Woodbury and his nephew, Sean Smith.

Nicholas worked as a Door Dasher and was previously in the Army National Guard. He was tech savvy and enjoyed playing guitar, gaming, computers and was currently learning game development.

He was a loving son, brother and husband who saw the silver lining even when faced with hardships.

Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences and memories for his family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net